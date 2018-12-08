Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CWK opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

