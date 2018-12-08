Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (LX) to Sell

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

LX opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

