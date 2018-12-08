Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MEDNAX (MD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved down 0.8% in the last 30 days. Escalating expenses remain a headwind for the company. The rate of increase in expenses has surpassed revenue growth in the past two years and the same trend was seen in the first nine months of 2018. Anesthesia mix shift to Medicare is another challenge to the company. However, the company is well-poised for growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Mednax’s prudent acquisitions poise the company for long-term growth. It closed buyouts of five physician group practices in the first nine months of 2018.”

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of MD opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 147.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.