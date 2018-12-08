Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to Sell

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PGC opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 114,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

