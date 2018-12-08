Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingevity (NGVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China. However, planned outages are likely to hurt Ingevity’s Performance Materials division. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $106.59. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 362,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1,448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 138,272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ingevity by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.