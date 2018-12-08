Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to “Buy”

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,346.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,768,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,162,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,411,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

