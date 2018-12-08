Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Methode Electronics (MEI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Methode Electronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $925.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Methode Electronics by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 662,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 587,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,273,000 after purchasing an additional 423,578 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,609,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Methode Electronics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,504,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 234,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

