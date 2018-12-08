Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barrington Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 20,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,822. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.30.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.40 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $53,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 19,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

