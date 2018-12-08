Zeusshield (ZSC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,239.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $34,239.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.02919100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00137604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00183908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.25 or 0.09943359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

