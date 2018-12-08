ZPER token Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Day (ZPR)

ZPER token (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, ZPER token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ZPER token has a market cap of $0.00 and $765,662.00 worth of ZPER token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Bit-Z and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.02756903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00134639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00175480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.09821475 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZPER token Profile

ZPER token’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens. ZPER token’s official Twitter account is @zper_team. The official website for ZPER token is Https://zper.io.

ZPER token Token Trading

ZPER token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, BitForex, Allbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

