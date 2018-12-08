Zscaler Inc (ZS) EVP Sells $192,856.84 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $192,856.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Amit Sinha sold 6,730 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $245,712.30.

On Sunday, November 25th, Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $97,767.60.

On Thursday, November 15th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $194,347.01.

On Thursday, November 8th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $199,105.94.

On Thursday, November 1st, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $177,714.79.

On Thursday, October 25th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $169,014.12.

On Thursday, October 18th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $180,070.22.

On Thursday, October 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $167,764.30.

On Thursday, October 4th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $181,368.11.

On Thursday, September 27th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $201,269.09.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,098. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/zscaler-inc-zs-evp-sells-192856-84-in-stock.html.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.