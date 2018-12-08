Zumiez (ZUMZ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.02-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.27 million.Zumiez also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

