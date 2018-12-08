Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,093,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after purchasing an additional 281,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 712,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 476,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

FCFS stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FirstCash announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 7,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $623,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,728.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

