Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,125 shares of company stock worth $8,541,840 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-increases-position-in-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea.html.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.