$0.09 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2018

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $875,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,336 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

