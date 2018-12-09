$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,411,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,635,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,937 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,459,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.