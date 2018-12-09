-$0.11 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 466,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 1.36% of Agile Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,585. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.95.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

