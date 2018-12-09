$0.30 EPS Expected for HubSpot Inc (HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $3,725,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,250,829.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $70,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 164.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,900,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,611 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $64,123,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 358.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 283,609 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 221,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 206,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 484,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,723. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

