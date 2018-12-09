$0.38 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $410,548.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lumpkins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $91,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,852.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,827.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

