$1.07 EPS Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.03. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dicks Sporting Goods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

