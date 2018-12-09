$1.07 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Management by 113.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.