$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Corp (VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.73. Visteon reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi M. Bergman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.01 per share, with a total value of $78,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Visteon by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visteon by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. 730,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,916. Visteon has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

