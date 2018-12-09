$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Shares of MCO traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 2,334.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $28,057,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

