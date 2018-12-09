$1.40 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

