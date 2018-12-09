$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its position in shares of MasTec by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,549. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.