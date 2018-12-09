$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $8,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,318. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $187.34 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.