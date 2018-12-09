10,736 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 target price (down previously from $464.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $265.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.82 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.27, for a total transaction of $352,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $113,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,450 shares of company stock valued at $108,250,865 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “10,736 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/10736-shares-in-netflix-inc-nflx-purchased-by-capital-international-inc-ca.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.