$11.35 Billion in Sales Expected for CIGNA Co. (CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $11.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CIGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.48 billion and the lowest is $11.06 billion. CIGNA reported sales of $10.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CIGNA will report full-year sales of $45.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.38 billion to $45.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.12 billion to $49.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CIGNA.

Get CIGNA alerts:

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.11. 2,556,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,027. CIGNA has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 2,281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,758,000 after buying an additional 259,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,265,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIGNA (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.