1,100 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,100 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/1100-shares-in-genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-acquired-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.