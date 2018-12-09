1,294,193 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Acquired by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,294,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDEV opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

