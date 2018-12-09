$131.70 Million in Sales Expected for Belmond Ltd (BEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to announce $131.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.20 million. Belmond reported sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full-year sales of $586.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.70 million to $601.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.29 million, with estimates ranging from $613.07 million to $663.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Belmond in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:BEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,958. Belmond has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belmond by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,683,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,470,000 after acquiring an additional 727,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 293,611 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Belmond by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,765,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 765,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Belmond by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Belmond by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,651,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

