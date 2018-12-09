13,380 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.22. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

