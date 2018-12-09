1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1347 Property Insurance an industry rank of 195 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIH opened at $4.91 on Thursday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.33.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

