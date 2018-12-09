$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celgene Co. (CELG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $2.26. Celgene posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celgene will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $11.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,601,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,144. Celgene has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

