$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Altice USA news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 154.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,455,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,173 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $171,874,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 282.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,041,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,429,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,016 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,451. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 912.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.