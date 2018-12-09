$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s Inc (M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to post $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.51. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 88.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 998.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,793 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 290.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,030 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 87.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,760,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.