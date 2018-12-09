$21.77 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $21.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Viewray posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $80.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.12 million to $81.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.10 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $159.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Viewray in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 664,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,735. Viewray has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $618.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viewray by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $143,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $155,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

