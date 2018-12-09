21,501 Shares in Globant SA (GLOB) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Globant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 37,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $53.75 on Friday. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $134.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/21501-shares-in-globant-sa-glob-purchased-by-comerica-bank.html.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.