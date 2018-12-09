21,694 Shares in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $491.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “21,694 Shares in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Purchased by Algert Global LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/21694-shares-in-insteel-industries-inc-iiin-purchased-by-algert-global-llc.html.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.