21,800 Shares in istar Inc (STAR) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 310,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in istar by 156,666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 723,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in istar by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96,294 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in istar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,728 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in istar by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 315,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,967.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,456,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,973,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,652 shares of company stock worth $977,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

STAR opened at $10.51 on Friday. istar Inc has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

