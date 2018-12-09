$243.27 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post sales of $243.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.11 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $235.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.12. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

