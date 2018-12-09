27,962 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 636.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

