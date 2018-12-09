28,690 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.36 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/28690-shares-in-ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.