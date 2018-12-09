$295.06 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to report sales of $295.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $300.30 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $277.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $289.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,926. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $62,115.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $2,568,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $3,094,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

