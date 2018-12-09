$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc (ARNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Arconic reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $13.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Arconic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,728,000 after buying an additional 653,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,321,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,480 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 17.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,665,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 417,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,720,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,122. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

