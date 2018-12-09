$32.19 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce sales of $32.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $32.89 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $107.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $108.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.59 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $30.76 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $919.71 million, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $359,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $582,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,926 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

