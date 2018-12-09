32,227 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $8,466,541. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

WARNING: “32,227 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/32227-shares-in-dxc-technology-co-dxc-acquired-by-wexford-capital-lp.html.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.