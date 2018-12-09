32,227 Shares in DXC Technology Co (DXC) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 29.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.
In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $8,466,541. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DXC opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
