3,383 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 77.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “3,383 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/3383-shares-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn-acquired-by-ibex-investors-llc.html.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.