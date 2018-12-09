$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (MODN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $34.10 million. Model N posted sales of $39.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $140.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.67 million to $141.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.77 million, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $158.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

MODN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,092. The firm has a market cap of $445.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Model N has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 55.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

