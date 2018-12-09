$37.23 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post sales of $37.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.66 million to $39.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $34.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $147.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $149.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $158.98 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.75 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 137,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 438,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

